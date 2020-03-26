DDO seeks volunteers to help keep parks empty

“These are unprecedented times we are living in. We need to come together as a community in a different way than ever before in order to overcome the current crisis we are facing as a society,” said Alex Bottausci.
The mayor of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, in a statement to residents, is referring to the need for residents to practice physical distancing as well as “communicating with those around us to explain the repercussions of not complying with important directives that are meant to protect the vulnerable in our greater community.”
The city is counting on residents wanting to help keep the city parks empty as per the provincial decree of no group interactions to help stymie the spread of COVID 19.
“Although many of us are following the directives of the government and health authorities to stay home and avoid gatherings in order to contain the propagation of COVID-19, some are not complying,” noted Bottausci.
The mayor is seeking help from “residents living around parks to take an active role in ensuring the security of the community by keeping an eye on the parks facing your home.”
The city of DDO is not asking residents to become agents of the peace but rather to be on the lookout for anyone breaking rules and congregating in groups in parks .
Interested residents can call the municipal patrol at 514.684.6111 to register as a volunteer park monitor.
“Thank you all for helping in the fight to contain the propagation of COVID-19,” the mayor said.
