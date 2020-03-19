“I urge the community to support the directives of social distancing,” said Alex Bottausci.
The mayor of Dollard-des-Ormeaux released a statement to residents, especially seniors, highlighting the preventative measures instituted by the provincial government noting that “the elderly population and particularly those aged 70 and over are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and thus must remain home in isolation to reduce chances of contagion. I realize that this is not easy task.”
As a way to help any isolated senior citizens in the city limits, Bottausci has encouraged residents “ to reach out to one another through other means of communication, particularly with your senior neighbours and friends. Social isolation is difficult for everyone, but particularly for the elderly. A phone call or message through social media can go a long way.”
The city is also using its R U OK program where seniors receive a phone call and help if needed by calling 514.684.6111.
The mayor is also suggesting that seniors and those who wish to stay home and in need of provisions “explore online shopping for produce and essential products.”
DDO residents can get free delivery through the IGA Extra online via https://www.iga.net/…/recher…/magasin/0517-supermarche-d-d-o.
Pointe Claire residents can order through Metro
Plus online via https://www.metro.ca/trouver-une-epicerie/185 and Kirkland residents can order through le Marché Provigo online via https://www.provigo.ca/
“Since many seniors are not internet-savvy, helping them with this process is a great way to help your friends, neighbors and family members and to contain the spread of the virus,” Bottausci noted.
“Let’s all look out for one another during this difficult time while respectingthe directives of social distancing recommended by health authorities.”
