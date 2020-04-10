Data and PPE says union

With 189 CISSS Laval employees now infected with COVID-19 and more than 150 cases in the city's long-term care centres (CHSLDs), the call by healthcare workers for better protective measures has gotten louder.
As reported by The Suburban last week, Quebec’s largest healthcare workers union, the FSSS-CSN, has been calling for measures to prevent outbreaks in CHSLDs since the beginning of the outbreak, including asking for a halt to staff travel between centres, and to test staff in facilities where there are cases of COVID-19.
“Minister (Danielle) McCann stood behind our arguments yesterday on these two demands” says the union in a statement to the media. “While the situation is making headlines due to major outbreaks in several CHSLDs, the FSSS-CSN is asking for data from infected health workers who are broken down by mission and job title.”
Also demanded is immediate enhancement of protection measures in centres, home care and private residences at the same level as in acute care. “We know that COVID-related deaths occur primarily in CHSLDs, at home and in private residences for seniors, which is why there is an urgent need to increase protection measures in these three areas. At present, not only is there a lack of personal protective equipment, but the available equipment is not up to the seriousness of the situation.” The union says at CHSLDs Sainte-Dorothée and Laflèche, N95 masks were not distributed to staff, who only have access to procedural masks.
The union also wants a review of bonuses: “the premiums of 4 percent and 8 percent are not only insufficient, but they are also unfair and generate many concerns among guardian angels,” it says, using the term employed by many government leaders and much of the public. They want to see a premium of $3 per hour across the aboard for all network staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.