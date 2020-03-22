Côte St. Luc council is working on a resolution calling for the establishment of a COVID-19 testing site in the west end.
A dedicated site opened at the former Hôtel-Dieu hospital, and, according to media reports, Ste-Justine, the Jewish General, the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal and the McGill University Health Centre can test their own patients.
"We know there's only one test site for adults on the island of Montreal," Councillor Dida Berku said. "There's another at Ste. Justine, and we heard from Premier Legault and the Chief Medical Officer that they will be introducing more testing. We worked on a resolution, with Councillor Oren Sebag and others, to ask the government to introduce a test site in the west end, and to introduce drive-thru testing as they do in South Korea, in Calgary and as the American government announced. That's the only way to go.
"We will definitely ask them to expand their testing sites, because having to go to Hôtel-Dieu is quite difficult and it's increasing the risk of spreading the virus."
