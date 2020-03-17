The City of Côte St. Luc is looking into what emergency powers it has to take local measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.
CSL council passed a resolution at Monday night's council meeting urging all local organizations and community groups to "immediately cease all their activities that gather people physically together, and close off communal spaces."
The council meeting was held via video conferencing, with each council member in different locations, as city hall was closed per Quebec order.
The resolution asks "all building associations and condo managers to immediately close all shared facilities and gathered spaces, and residents to follow all provincial recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus." One key recommendation is for seniors 70 and older to stay home. Councillor Steven Erdelyi said about 30 percent of CSL's population is 70 and older.
But Councillor Oren Sebag, who introduced the resolution, conveyed a message to religious institutions and all listening to Monday's meeting.
"Take extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of their members, and the community at large," he said. "If they don't, I can assure you the City of Côte St. Luc will."
Later, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told the meeting a concerned resident said many seniors are leaving their homes, and urged CSL to reinforce the message that they shouldn't with building managers and doormen.
"We're working on it," the Mayor responded, adding that CSL is looking at "what legal recourses we may have under the Cities and Towns Act with our right to invoke an urgent situation in our city.
"Hopefully, we'll have more powers with respect to individuals or organizations that don't follow the recommendations."
Brownstein said children and grandchildren also have a role to play in keeping seniors over 70 at home.
"And yes, it's wonderful to say we're going to call the police, and we'll have different restrictions and be able to do things, but the people who will have the most influence on those 70-plus are their families."
Brownstein told The Suburban "we do not want the virus to be spread through gatherings. The death rate in our city would be too great if the virus comes here considering the age of our population."
"For sure, we may force the issue" regarding gatherings, said Councillor Dida Berku, emphasizing an outbreak would place a third of CSL's population at great risk. "We don't want to be the epicentre."
