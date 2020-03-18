CSL closes municipal buildings, by-election postponed

The City of Côte St. Luc has taken numerous measure in reaction to the COVID-19 virus, to reduce the risk of community spread, especially amongst the city’s many seniors.
“Our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of the public and our employees,” says a CSL advisory. “Our workforce needs to remain healthy and at their posts if we are to be able to deliver services to the public.”
The city announced Sunday that it was closing public access to municipal buildings and facilities, including city hall and the library on Cavendish Blvd, all recreation facilities including the Aquatic and Community Centre, and the Public Works and Public Safety facilities.
“The City Hall is home to several front line services including permits, property tax payment, claims, archives and more,” the CSL advisory says. “Over the next few days, the staff in each department will develop procedures for providing these services by phone or by e-mail, if possible. In some cases, such as permit applications, we have existing online tools that the public can use such as for overnight parking or renovations. In other cases, such as property tax bills, people can pay online via their financial institution or by mail. In the case of parking tickets and moving violations, an online payment system already exists. Staff at the Public Works Building and Public Safety Station will also develop ways to provide services by phone and e-mail.... While there will be inconveniences, we are committed to providing the highest level of customer service given the circumstances we now face.”
Monday night’s council meeting took place, but with a revised agenda. At first, residents were just strongly discouraged from attending in person and were instead asked to watch the meeting via livestream at YouTube.com/cotesaintluc, but The Suburban was told Monday afternoon that the doors to city hall would remain closed and that the livestream would be the only way to see the meeting, held at various locations via videoconferencing.
As well, CSL’s election office was directed by the Quebec Ministry of Municipal Affairs to postpone its scheduled April 5 by-election in District 8 to replace the late councillor Ruth Kovac. The ministry will set a new by-election date.
The candidates for District 8 are Leslie Perez and Adam Dahan.
For more information on this and possible further measures, visit CoteSaintLuc.org/Coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.