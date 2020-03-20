With now 139 confirmed cases in Quebec, Premier François Legault says it may be weeks before children return to school. Legault said while CEGEPs and universities will be able to resume classes online by March 30, it is "unlikely" children will be back in the province's schools by that date. The new target resumption date is some time at the beginning of May, he said.
The Premier also took the opportunity to shut down rumours that Montreal will be put under lockdown, saying the Covid situation is under control and the measures taken so far are proving effective.However Public Health officials are asking hotels to clear their beds in case public health needs the space to accommodate patients not infected with COVID-19.
The city of Côte Saint-Luc has declared a state of emergency with four people having tested positive for the virus: three from a synagogue and one in an assisted living facility.
A staff member at Montreal's Sainte-Justine hospital has tested positive. Several healthcare workers at the Granby, Maisonneuve-Rosemont and Anna-Laberge hospitals have also tested positive.
Ottawa has declared it will turn back asylum seekers trying to enter Canada.
Remember to call 1-877-644-4545 if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, instead of 811.
