Laval’s tally of COVID-19 cases continues to rise; as of Friday afternoon the coronavirus has infected 1772 people in Laval and claimed the lives of 103, while 62 people are in hospital, 16 in intensive care.
The Laval CISSS reports 295 of its employees are infected, and 447 of the total number of cases are in the city’s CHSLDs and private seniors’ residences. Most of the city’s long-term care centres – like those around the globe – have been hit hard, exacerbated by reported lack of staffing, equipment, training and oversight. The CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée still reports the highest number of cases at 150, and the number of deaths has risen to 35. Cases have also increased at CHSLD La Pinière 61 with 26 deaths; at CHSLD Fernand-Larocque with 65 cases and 7 deceased; and at CHSLD ldola-Saint-Jean 4 positive cases and one death.
With hot zones declared at more than 130 of the province’s senior’s centres, reporting from 16- to 57-percent of residents affected, the province’s healthcare workers unions continue to call for increased staffing, protective measures and infection control. In response to family demands and stunning revelations about conditions in some residences, private and public, that made international headlines, the province is gradually easing up on caregiver restrictions.
The Laval CISSS responded to last week’s report from the Commission des normes, de l'assurance, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) regarding workplace conditions at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée with an action plan, new hires and a steady supply of protective equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.