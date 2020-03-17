A COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Laval.
Call Quebec’s hotline at 1-877-644-4545 for an appointment if you think you may have COVID-19. It will be open 7 days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, by appointment only.
Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Service Centre (CISSS) announced the opening of the clinic Monday. A nurse will evaluate your situation and give you an appointment if deemed necessary. Test results are generally expected in 72 hours.
To handle the upsurge in calls to its hotline, the Quebec government has increased the number of phone lines to 2000. All other health concerns should be addressed to Info Santé at 811.
