COVID-19 testing Centre opens in West Island

The West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) has opened up a screening centre to test for the COVID 19 virus as of Monday.
The clinic is open 12 hours a day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. but is accessible via appointment only.
Those wishing to get a rendezvous vous should call 1.877.644.4545 to book an appointment as no walks in are permitted at this time. Due to the likelihood of a number of calls, patience will be required when dialling the help hotline.
The clinic has been set up in Beaconsfield at the soon to be Batshaw Youth Centre.
“We are very proud to be able to contribute to the wellbeing of the population of the West Island by offering a bilingual designated screening clinic on their territory,” said Board CEO and President Lynne McVey.
“Through this clinic, we are continuing to actively participate in the countless collective efforts that are being put forth to limit the spread of COVID-19. We are taking another concrete step to protect the most vulnerable people in our vast community,” McVey said.
The board highly recommends “ that regular hand washing with soap and water is the most effective hygiene measure to prevent the transmission of all infections.”
“The designated screening clinic is a complementary measure for cases that are not deemed severe,” the health board stated via release. “Patients who have contracted COVID-19 and who require hospitalization will continue to be transferred to one of the four designated hospitals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.