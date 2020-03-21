COVID-19 at Laval hIgh school

An individual from Laval Senior Academy in Chomedey has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board sent out a notice to the parent community on Saturday, informing them that the individual, who had just returned from a trip abroad and attended the school on Thursday March 12, is currently in quarantine.
The letter would not specify whether the individual was a student or staff member.
Also included in the notice was a letter from Quebec’s public health agency, advising that “before the school closure on March 12, 2020 there was a low risk of transmission of the COVID-19 virus at Laval Senior Academy… All individuals who are in school on March 12 must monitor for symptoms until March 26 inclusive,” reads the letter.
On March 14, parents of students at LSA reported that students and staff returning from a school trip to Spain days earlier had returned to the school the week of school closures. When asked about the attendance of students who recently returned to Canada, the board told The Suburban that the Quebec government enforced new self-isolation measures on March 12 and as a result as of March 12 all travelers returning from outside of Canada must stay at home for 14 days from the date of their return as prescribed by public health.
“As for travelers who have returned from outside of Canada before March 12,” like the students and staff in question, “no directives to self-isolate were given, unless travelers had flu-like symptoms.”
Anybody with symptoms including fever, coughing, and difficulty breathing must isolate themselves and the Quebec COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-644-4545 to be assessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.