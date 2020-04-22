Contributions of Laval biotech

More than a dozen companies from Laval’s Biotech City are actively engaged in the fight against COVID-19.
The 13 companies come from different sectors of the biopharmaceutical field, and in all sizes, from well-established international companies to start-ups, some of which are being incubated at the Chomedey-based Quebec Center for Biotechnology Innovation (CQIB).
An overview (provided by the city of Laval):
Nexelis is a reference laboratory for projects funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and is collaborating in the development of vaccines and antiviral treatments.
Corealis Pharma produces batches of oral formulations for antivirals for clinical trials worldwide.
Altasciences is continuing its research for Roivant Sciences on gimsilumab, a treatment that could prevent or slow the development of the acute respiratory syndrome associated with COVID-19. Phase 1 of the clinical study has been completed.
Biodextris is developing a technology under exclusive license from GlaxoSmithKline for the administration of a nasal vaccine that has demonstrated activity against the preclinical coronavirus.
Roche Diagnostics provides diagnostic instruments and virus screening tests.
Bausch Health offers drugs and other health-related products to international organizations as a contribution to the fight against COVID-19.
Servier Canada is donating 100,000 masks to front-line health professionals through collaboration with Médicaments novateurs Canada.
ILS Pharma will soon offer a rapid virus detection test.
Ovensa is working on medicines to stop viral infection and damage of pulmonary fibrosis induced by hypoxia (lack of oxygen supply to the tissues), a possible complication of COVID-19.
Oligo Medic and Smart Medicines GMP have adapted their production to make disinfectant gel.
Glycovax Pharma is developing a technology for bacterial and viral adhesion inhibitors.
Inixium is leading its research on molecules that inhibit the replication of the virus.
