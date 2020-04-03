Community transmission pushes Laval to 476 cases

A crackdown is coming.
The city, Santé publique and Laval Police are asking for the public’s cooperation to slow the spread of coronavirus, as Laval now ranks behind only Montreal due to a significant increase in cases in the city, 476 as of Friday afternoon.
People are circulating while being infected with the coronavirus without necessarily knowing it, and Santé publique is facing a lot of new cases without being able to distinguish the precise source of infection, known as sustained community transmission. “To cope with the epidemiological peak which should emerge in a few weeks, it’s more important than ever to reinforce collective action” reads a city statement. “The Police force, which focused heavily on prevention, will now be tougher and will not hesitate to enforce government orders and decrees.”
Laval Mayor Marc Demers makes the appeal in a video, accompanied by Laval Director of public health Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier, and Director of civil security and Laval Police Pierre Brochet.
View the French-only video at https://youtu.be/e1sxgGEw1ZI and view more information at www.pandemie.laval.ca
