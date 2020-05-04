With the recent stories emerging from the province’s CHSLDs as breeding grounds for the coronavirus and where most of the COVID 19 deaths have been reported as well as chronic staffing shortages, The Suburban reached out to the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) for an update.
When asked about the shortage of orderlies and nurses in two West Island CHSLDs, Herron in Dorval that made international headlines and Vigi in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Vincent Fournier Gosselin, spokesperson for the board, said “we are aware of the issues related to the lack of staff in the institutions in our territory. The IUHSSC (integrated university health and social services centres) is in contact with each of the facilities’ management on its territory and ensures that it regularly assesses staff needs.
“That said, with respect to the Herron residence, we are able to confirm that the situation is stable. In addition, IUHSSC has obtained the support of several volunteers for this particular residence,” Fournier Gosselin said.
Regarding the Vigi CHSLD, “we responded to the call from Vigi santé and sent an IUHSSC team of volunteer geriatricians and nurses as reinforcements to support its care team. A team of volunteers from the MUHC was also sent to the CHSLD as reinforcements. The situation has stabilized at the CHSLD.”
He also said the IUHSSC is willing to “authorize access, under several conditions, to family caregivers in certain establishments on its territory because the IUHSSC team believes that the support of a family caregiver can make a real difference for people in care, especially in the current context.”
Very soon, said caregivers will receive a “ training session with an initial group of natural caregivers will be held shortly to ensure that precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus are applied, particularly with respect to the wearing of protective equipment.”
When asked if members of the Canadian Armed Forces personnel are filling in any staffing gaps, Fournier Gosselin said that “in addition to Hôpital Saint-Anne, we can confirm that CHSLD Les Floralies and Grace Dart will be assigned a medical support team from the CAF over the next few days. The soldiers will first be trained by professionals from the IUHSSC and the Red Cross, in accordance with Health Ministry and Public Health instructions.
“The deployment of military reinforcements in the CHSLDs identified by the MHSS is intended to stabilize the situation and respond effectively to needs, in support of the teams already on site in these institutions, in order to ensure the health and safety of residents and employees,” said Fournier Gosselin.
No increase in COVID 19 cases at LGH
Pertaining to the outbreak last week on the fourth floor of the Lakeshore General Hospital, there have been no increases in cases, as of press time, and that “according to our latest reports, there are 79 confirmed cases at Lakeshore Hospital. It should be noted that the Lakeshore Hospital is a centre designated to receive COVID-19 positive patients from our territory and from Vaudreuil-Soulanges.
“The outbreak occurred on the fourth floor. We are talking about 30 patients who tested COVID-positive and 34 employees who tested COVID-positive,” said Fournier Gosselin. “Public health measures for this type of situation are being implemented. We have identified the patients and care staff who were on the affected unit. The IUHSSC will continue to screen all staff over the next few days.”
Currently, the “geriatric unit at Lakeshore is currently closed to admissions and the psychiatric unit has been transferred to Douglas.”
As for current patients at the Lakeshore General Hospital who test positive for the coronavirus, “ they are transferred to a containment area adapted for this purpose, with all the required protective measures. Following the new outbreak at the hospital, a team has reorganized the containment zones at the hospital.
“The mobile hospital in LaSalle will also make it possible to increase the reception capacity of the Montreal West Island IUHSSC and optimize the delivery of care and services to elderly people with COVID-19,” said Fournier Gosselin.
Since April 9th, 440 volunteers have stepped forward to receive training by the IUHSSC and Red Cross in order to be able to work in a CHSLD.“It should be noted that most of these volunteers come from the West Island community,” said Fournier Gosselin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.