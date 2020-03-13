The city of Laval has shut own all gathering places and cancelled all its events.
As part of isolation and containment measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, Laval announced Friday evening the immediate closure of all arenas, libraries, community centers and recreational facilities, which will remain closed for an indefinite period.
In addition, the city canceled or postponed all of its events taking place in the coming weeks and will assesses the situation for all other upcoming gatherings. “These measures are aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus and ensuring the protection and security of the population” reads a city statement.
Closures:
The city's arenas, libraries and community centers will be closed for an indefinite period
The Maison des arts de Laval is closed for an indefinite period and the programming is suspended at least until Sunday, April 12 inclusive
The Centre de la Nature is open, but the buildings are closed for an indefinite period. Parking is free during the closing period and toilets are accessible except for those of the chalet-restaurant, which is part of the shuttered buildings.
Citizen service counters: All counters offering in-person services deemed non-essential are closed
Essential services maintained: services offered in person and located in municipal facilities deemed essential are maintained (fire and police)
Services offered by telephone (311): services are maintained
The city administration is encouraging its partners to join the effort and announce the closure of their facilities, and to cancel or postpone all their events that could represent a risk of spreading the virus.
The Cosmodôme, Champfleury community center, Centre du Sablon, the Bois-de-Boulogne sports complex, Place Bell, Place des Ainés and the Rivière-des-Mille-Iles exploration center are just a few of the infrastructures managed by the city's partners. As the indoor pools and gymnasiums in the schools are already closed for at least the next two weeks, the activities offered by the city are canceled until further notice.
The city also affirms that it is working closely with the Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) and that it intends to follow the recommendations of the competent authorities. "Our emergency preparedness plan is up to date and our crisis management unit meets every day to follow the development of the situation” said Mayor Marc Demers. “We believe it is essential to coordinate efforts in the face of this situation, the objective is to limit the spread of the virus as much as possible.”
The city has implemented preventive measures in all municipal buildings including enhanced cleaning programs (disinfection of surfaces prone to contamination); distribution of alcohol-based disinfectant gels at entrances (hand cleaning); distribution of disinfectant wipes (cleaning of surfaces and workstations); and distribution of awareness posters.
In addition, a team was formed to answer employees' questions about the impact of coronavirus disease on their work, and Laval’s Human Resources department has also established support and accommodation measures to, among other things, support employees if they contract the virus or have to care for a sick loved one. The city is also strongly recommending that all of its employees suspend all travel abroad.
To stay informed about the Laval situation and the measures taken by the city visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/pandemie-et-epidemie.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.