City critiqued over Fête cash

“I’m embarrassed” says Michel Trottier, the day after Laval council voted to allocate more than $600,000 to Fête Nationale festivities “in today’s context and at the very last minute.”
While various governments are multiplying initiatives to help the population get through the COVID-19 crisis, “Mayor Demers' team has decided to grant a sum of $662,256 for the organization to hold festivities for the June 24th celebrations,” says the Official Opposition leader, adding that "In the current crisis context, all our efforts and energy should be put towards helping our families, our community organizations and our local small businesses."
For its part, the city says it “is currently evaluating various alternative scenarios that will allow Laval residents to celebrate the national holiday of June 24 and respect Santé publique. These scenarios take into account the fact that citizens will not be able to travel but still want to highlight this important moment in the cultural and social life of the city.”
Preparations for the large-scale holiday event at Centre de la nature each year begin the previous fall, but a cancellation clause has been added to allocation to ensure the event programmer’s costs are covered. "Laval will once again show creativity and innovation by creating a different and memorable event in the image of its citizens while respecting the constraints that we have,” said Marc Demers.
The city recently announced that several events had to be canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis including the long-waited Quebec games for which Laval spent large sums of money and resources to secure and stage. "It is total nonsense,” said Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis in a statement. “Even Montreal decided to cancel all its public events until July 2, including Saint-Jean-Baptiste and Canada Day… Today’s urgency says it must be canceled, for the health and safety of all Laval residents!"
Organizing a party that attracts thousands of people every year is irresponsible, declared Trottier. “Large-scale events are being cancelled everywhere on the planet, whereas in Laval, we're in the process of preparing an upcoming event.
The Mouvement national des Québécoises et des Québécois (MNQ), which coordinates all annual activities, is currently looking at staging a star-studded virtual spectacle, which may still yet include performances direct from the annual iconic Plains of Abraham concerts.
