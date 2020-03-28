The Cite de la sante has rented out an entire hotel to free up 100 beds for COVID-19 patients in Laval. In anticipation of the arrival of patients with COVID-19, the CISSS Laval has rented a full hotel that can accommodate different types of users, and the establishment has been completely refurbished to meet the standards of care and safety for the users who will be moving there.
This hotel, located aloing highway 15 but which officials refuse to identify until all patients are moved, can accommodate 133 people, in double rooms equipped with a bathroom. Spaces are set up for staff, as well as reception rooms for families of users. One floor will be reserved for users in palliative care, another for mental health users. One floor will accommodate elderly users in transition to a permanent place of accommodation. No one infected with COVID-19 will be transferred there.
As in all of Quebec's health and social services network, the establishment is subject to visit restrictions and measures will be put in place. No one outside the CISSS Laval, patients and their families will be able to access the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.