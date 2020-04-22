CISSS responds to report with action plan

Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) is responding to last week’s report from the Commission des normes, de l'assurance, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) regarding workplace conditions at the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée and reported lapses of protocols, and protection for employees to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“From the outset, the CNESST report mentions that several means and instructions are implemented at the CHSLD,” reads the CISSS statement, citing the CNESST investigator who “immediately finishes his report by noting that: ‘On the other hand, given the measures put in place afterwards, including those added during the intervention, I believe that the overriding situations noted are now corrected."
The CISSS has defined an action plan that brings together a large number of measures:
The centre hired more than 613 people in a few weeks to support staff and provide care and services to residents of all centres and moved clinical staff from other facilities to the city’s five CHSLDs. In the first phase, more than 200 employees were transferred, and a second phase is planned. More than 10 family doctors are acting in support roles with full medical service, while others are still volunteering, and specialists have started to lend a hand in the places most affected by this crisis.
Residence employee schedules have also stabilized, with long-term assignment to a single workplace.
The wearing of personal protective equipment is compulsory for all contact with residents, and resources to ensure the health and training of employees have been deployed, including two on-site infection prevention and control advisers to ensure the wearing of personal protective equipment.
A family information centre has been established, where families of all residents, testing positive or negative, will be called daily and as needed. The governance of the centre has also been improved through the addition of experienced managers to provide transitional clinical leadership.
No employee with symptoms associated with COVID-19 or the flu is permitted into the workplace, and mandatory daily checks of the signs and symptoms of employees at the doors and on the units is carried out. As a preventive measure, all employees of the Sainte-Dorothée centre were screened for COVID-19, and wearing a mask is compulsory at all times in all Laval CHSLDs.
At the same time, the CISSS takes issue with employee representatives’ call for all to wear a N95 mask, citing the CNESST comment that equipping all employees with such a mask ‘is not justified’. “To date, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec recommends that all healthcare workers in hospitals, medical clinics, CHSLDs and home care who provide care and who are within two metres of a user, wear a continuous procedure mask (to be changed if wet, dirty or at the end of the shift).
The CISSS insists it is monitoring the supply and use of protective equipment “at Sainte-Dorothée and everywhere else. Wearing personal protective equipment is a priority for our establishment. Two deliveries per day are ensured and daily follow-up is carried out to ensure that there is no shortage.”
The CISSS also announced that it has ceased certain medical interventions that could potentially generate aerosols (airborne virus particles).
As per the directives of the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS), residents who show symptoms related to breathing difficulties are transferred, when the medical condition requires it, to hospital for treatment, but “the aim is to keep residents in their CHSLD to provide comfort and quality care, often requested by the resident themself and their family.”
