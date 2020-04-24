As is becoming all too common in the province, CHSLDs are extreme contagion zones for the elderly residents and the staff there to care for them.
This past Tuesday, staffing issues, as occurred in Dorval recently, became a concern at the CHSLD Vigi in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux where current staff, themselves infected by the coronavirus, were not able to show up for their duties.
“We are very aware of the issues related to the current lack of personnel in the facilities on our territory, particularly at Vigi DDO,” West Island Health Board spokesperson Julien Nepveu-Villeneuve told The Suburban via statement.
“Together with the management of Vigi Santé, we are monitoring the situation closely in order to meet the needs of the facility and the CIUSSS (West Island Health Board) sent a team of volunteer geriatricians and nurses to support Vigi Santé’s care team,” Nepveu-Villeneuve noted.
When asked if there are other CHSLDs and seniors’ residences in the territory are also short of staff and, if so, where will the additional workers come from, the reply was “we are aware of the issues related to the current lack of personnel in the facilities on our territory.
“We are identifying the facilities with the greatest needs. We are also in contact with the MSSS (Ministère de la santé et des services sociaux ) which is overseeing the deployment of the military in the CHSLDs.
Anyone willing to take the CHSLD orientation course given by the Red Cross in order to work as an orderly are asked to sign up online via Laforcedunous.comtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca and someone will call you back fairly promptly to start the process.
(0) comments
