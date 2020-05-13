Eight of the 145 CHSLD and private senior care residences in Quebec with reported cases of COVID are located in the West Island.
CHSLD Vigi D.D.O. had 14 reported cases of infected residents on April 15th but as of May 8th, 64 COVID related deaths have been reported from that same residence with 53% of the residents infected.
On April 22, the majority of staff had to leave their posts with some of them testing positive for COVID-19. The CIUSSS confirmed that reinforcements from the Red Cross and the MUHC went in to help stabilize the situation shortly after the majority of the staff walked out.
Similarly to the situation at The Herron, several families reported that they had a lot of difficulty getting information regarding their loved ones who were living at the residence once the outbreak of the virus hit.
The spread inside seniors residences in Quebec has proven to move quickly, infecting multiple residents and staff at a rate which makes it very difficult to contain.
Multiple staff members working in private and public residences in the West Island have reported to The Suburban that there was a lack of personal protective equipment.
The number of deaths in residences has been questioned as a significant number of families reported to multiple news outlets including The Suburban that their loved ones tested negative very shortly before their death.
West Island CHSLD residences with reported cases include: CHSLD Bayview in Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Anne’s hospital, Vent-de-L’Ouest residence in Sainte-Genevieve, Chartwell Manoir Kirkland, VIGI sante in Pierrefonds, Herron residence in Dorval, Vivalis in Pointe-Claire and VIGI D.D.O.
