CHSLD Herron in Dorval placed under provincial trusteeship

The last time Andrew Findlay saw his grandfather in a video chat two days ago , a resident of the CHSLAD Herron in Dorval, Findlay noticed that his grandfather looked dehydrated and malnourished.
“About 10 days ago several cases of COVID-19 were identified in the nursing home. Since that time patients have not been receiving adequate care and on certain days the weren’t even fed,” Findlay told The Suburban.
Before the COVID 19 outbreak, Findlay said that his grandfather’s treatment “was fantastic and he was well attended to. The staff were really on the ball.”
But after the outbreak, Findlay said the administration was not able to give any information as his grandfather had not been receiving his medication in a timely factor and was left in a soiled diaper for a day. “They seem to be in over their heads over there and tried to sweep it under the rug.”
Heart wrenching testimonials like this have prompted the provincial government to take trusteeship of the senior’s residence as of Friday.
The Suburban reached out to Ariadne Bourbonnière, Media Relations for the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) who said “As soon as we became aware of cases of COVID-19 at the CHSLD Herron, CIUSSS Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal intervened.
“Given the situation at the CHSLD, we asked the Ministry of Health and Social Services for the authority to place the residence under our management,” Bourbonnière told The Suburban. “We understand that the situation is stressful for the residents and their families. Our priority is to provide them with appropriate care and services.”
Findlay said that his reason for talking about his grandfather’s plight, who suffers from Parkinson’s and is finding the situation extremely stressful, “is not to get anyone in trouble but to make sure that my grandfather and all of the residents at the CHSLD get the adequate care they deserve.”
“We have deployed a manager to the residence to ensure better control of the situation,” said Bourbonnière. “Several measures have already been put in place, including the creation of a hot zone to isolate infected residents. We have also added staff and provided the additional protective equipment required.”
Regarding the incidences of possible neglect towards the senior citizens at the residence, Bourbonnière said “we will make all the necessary inquiries on how the patients were treated. Having said that, we are now responsible for the facility and we are working very hard to ensure that the residents have the best possible living conditions.
“Our teams are highly mobilized to ensure that residents receive appropriate care. We are aware that this is a difficult situation for the residents and their families,” said Bourbonnière. “We are putting everything in place to ensure that the situation is under control, and it is in the process of stabilizing. It should be noted that there are currently 2 deaths whose confirmed cause is COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.