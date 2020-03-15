Carrefour Laval has modified its operating hours as part of precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Cadillac Fairview announced the changes along with information about the measures it is implementing at the Laval mall and others in its portfolio.
Effective Monday, March 16 mall operating hours will be Monday to Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. “These hours will remain in place for two weeks, at which point we will re-evaluate” reads a corporate statement. “Access to the property will remain unchanged, as we understand there are some services and tenants that may operate as per their usual hours of business, and we will continue to support them in their approach.”
Cadillac Fairview says its pandemic plan includes establishment of a committee that meets daily to coordinate efforts including postponement or cancellation of all events that bring groups together such has group yoga, seminars and other community gatherings.
The malls have introduced enhanced cleaning measures in all common areas, specifically washrooms, stairwells, elevators /lobbies and employee common areas. Handwashing signage has been installed based on best practices guidance established by Health Canada in all washrooms and more hand sanitizer stations, “where products are available, have been installed across our properties in order to help minimize the spread of germs.”
CF has also established a reporting protocol with employees, tenants and contractors, should anyone be exposed to coronavirus, to ensure that they are able to contact Health Canada in a timely manner, receive guidance based on the situation and take action as required. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required.”
