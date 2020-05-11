Caregivers return to CHSLDs

The CISSS Laval is allowing the return of caregivers into the long-term care centres.
Caregivers can return this week, as the agency has put in place means to better welcome and protect caregivers who were already used to being regularly present with their loved one.
“All known caregivers will be contacted by a CISSS representative for a first appointment. People who will not be contacted and who want to introduce themselves must make an appointment by communicating by telephone with the CHSLD where their loved one is staying” reads an announcement. “A social worker will follow up to properly guide them and inform them of the rules to follow. First visits without an appointment will not be possible.”
Some of the criteria to be met include allowing only one caregiver at a time to be present (must be known for their significant involvement with the resident); individuals will be prohibited from circulating freely on the unit and in the CHSLD; they must not present with any flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell); and comply with all infection protection and prevention measures. These include hand hygiene, wearing of personal protective equipment including mask, visor, gown and gloves, and can only use equipment provided by the establishment (no personal mask).
Caregivers may not bring any object into the building including handbag, telephone, etc.
At each visit, caregivers must go through a compulsory reception process. During the first visits, a staff member will accompany people to the resident's room, and a social worker will meet with the caregiver before they leave the CHSLD order to collect comments and answer questions.
With regard to private CHSLDs, intermediate resources (RI) and private seniors’ homes, the CISSS Laval supports those responsible for these living environments so that the appropriate procedures are put in place. Caregivers wishing to visit those residents must first contact the resource for instructions.
For the Laval CISSS, other criteria are outlined at lavalensante.com
