Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne strongly urged Canadians abroad to return to Canada while planes are still on relatively regular flight schedules. Restrictions and cutbacks of airlines continue around the world.
Airlines have cancelled flights. New restrictions may be imposed with little advance notice. Prior to the Minister’s statement Ottawa had recommended that Canadians should avoid all international travel and said it would limit where inbound flights to Canada would be allowed to land.
Transport Canada is expected to issue a list of airports this week that will accept international flights. That will be a necessity for screening of returning Canadians. With the onset of spring break, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, who sits on the COVID-19 cabinet committee, told CBC that she was conscious of criticisms that the federal government delayed telling Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel. "I totally can relate as a mother of two children now just starting their own spring break," she said.
In Quebec, there are now 35 Covid-19 cases as of Sunday noon. One of them is in the Montreal region. Authorities await results on 1186 people who have been tested. Test results on 1890 others have come back negative. All closures announced Friday, including schools, are staying in effect. Those who think they may have symptoms of Covid-19 should call Quebec’s new hotline 1-877-644-4545 not 811.
