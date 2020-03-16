Canada closing borders: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday afternoon that Canada will be closing its border to all but Canadian citizens and permanent residents, in reaction to the COVID-19 virus.
"This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens, and at this time, U.S. citizens," he explained.
The second measure announced is that air operators will be "fully mandated to prevent all travellers who present symptoms of COVID-19 from boarding a plane. They will be required to complete a basic health assessment of every air traveller based on guidance from a public health agency of Canada. This means anyone who has symptoms will not be able to come to Canada." Financial assistance will be directed to those who have to wait to come home to Canada.
The third measure announced by Trudeau is that, as of March 18, only four airports — including Montreal's Trudeau — will accept international flights.
"At this time, domestic flights, as well as flights coming from the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and St. Pierre et Miquelon, will not be affected. The restrictions announced today will not affect commerce or trade."
