The City Council of Côte Saint-Luc has declared a state of emergency effective March 17. It exercised its powers under the Civil Protection Act.
The Act states that: “A local municipality may declare a state of emergency in all or part of its territory where, in an actual or imminent major disaster situation, immediate action is required to protect human life, health or physical integrity which, in its opinion, it is unable to take within the scope of its normal operating rules or of any applicable emergency preparedness plan.”
The City explained in a release that the state of emergency was in in effect because of Côte Saint Luc's demographics which include the highest percentage of seniors in the province, many snowbirds returning from abroad, more places of worship than any city of its size and numerous hospitals and senior residences that need protection.
The City took the step to limit the number of social and religious public gatherings to a maximum of 10 persons and as such, the City is asking public health authorities and the Montreal police department (SPVM) to enforce this rule on its local territory.
The state of emergency will allow Côte Saint-Luc to ask public health authorities to use their powers to stop all events and gatherings of more than 10 people with the assistance of the SPVM. The state of emergency will last for five days and can be renewed should the Quebec Ministry of Public Security so authorize.
