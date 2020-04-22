Board partners in emergency training for care centres

The Comission scolaire de Laval is teaming up with Mandala Santé to train workers to support those working in the city’s long-term care centres (CHSLDs).
Mandala, which manages the Loggias Villa Val des Arbres, the CHSLD des Patriotes, the Manoir Gatineau and the Villa des Brises, partnered with the board’s professional and continuing education service Formation Korpus to launch 100 COVID, a unique training course for people wishing to help CHSLD staff.
The company is Looking for 100 people (employees or volunteers) who want to lend a hand and to participate in support training in the health sector, a course developed by Korpus that begins this week.
“Despite a large recruitment campaign at the beginning of March which allowed us to attract 192 candidates and despite the recent presence of the army in our Laval facility, our residents and our teams still need help,” said Pierre Bélanger, co-president of Mandala Santé and owner of Villa Val des Arbres in Laval.
Korpus offers custom training and has become a key player in a critical situation like the one Mandala Santé is currently experiencing, says CSDL director general Yves Michel Volcy. “We created training with them to respond specifically to the current emergency and quickly train people wishing to support the health network. These efforts are in addition to those of the 400 members of our staff and our 150 students of vocational training who volunteered to lend a helping hand to the health sector.”
The training has two objectives: safety and learning basic care for the elderly. A third of the course is devoted to preventing infections, protecting against contamination and how to use personal protective equipment safely. “With this initiative, we want to lend a helping hand to our team, while making the interventions useful and safe, both for the beneficiaries and for the people who come to help us” says Bélanger.
To register for the 100 COVID training, visit: https://mandalasante.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.