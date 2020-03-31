Blood Drive in PC by appointment this Saturday

Like its neighbour Dorval did last week, the city of Pointe Claire, in partnership with Héma-Québec, is hosting a blood drive this Saturday, April 4th at the Bob Birnie Arena by appointment only.
There has been a call from the provincial government asking for those who can to donate the gift of life and those who are willing to help others as one pint of donated blood can ultimately help four other people.
Interested parties who want to donate a pint of blood this Saturday need to make an appointment beforehand by calling 1.800.343.7264 or by going online for more information via hema-quebec.qc.ca.
Participants must be COVID 19 symptom free and must go through a brief questionnaire to ensure compatibility.
In light of the worldwide outbreak, precautions are taken for blood donors as machines and beds are washed down extensively after every visit.
Anyone over 70 years and over are being asked to avoid this blood drive for now as per the government’s decree to have senior citizens older than 70 to self quarantine as much a possible.
