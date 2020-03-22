Belvedere wants residents to keep their distance and shop locally

“Let’s take advantage of the beautiful spring weather to get a little air while complying with Public Health guidelines and keeping a distance of two metres from each other,” said John Belvedere.
The mayor of Pointe Claire was referring to the need for social distancing in these times especially since it is extended in the province until May.
“ To save lives, yours as well as those of your loved ones, avoid any form of gathering. The rest of the time, stay home,” Belvedere said.
The mayor is asking for residents to still get out and about but to refrain from getting too close in order for COVID 19 to spread.
“During this exceptional and difficult period, if we need to shop, we should purchase supplies from local businesses as much as possible,” said Belvedere. “In addition to encouraging our merchants, this will limit our movements and allow us to stay close to home. All of the sacrifices we are making now are critical to saving lives.”
With access to restaurants restricted as of midnight on Monday, many local eateries will be offering take out services wherever possible.
