Beaconsfield Mayor addresses residents on COVID 19

At the most recent council meeting, Mayor Georges Bourelle addressed his constituents online prior to the regular meeting with a message of reassurance.
Bourelle noted that the coronavirus outbreak “is a global first. It is a new and demanding challenge for all of us.
“The situation is that Public health authorities ask us to stay at home to limit the contagion. Our outings should be limited to our basic food and health needs and to help our loved ones and those in need. If out for a walk, we must still maintain a 2-meter distance from others we may encounter,” said the mayor.
And while it can be frustrating to be stuck inside due to the quarantine, “let us also all have a generous thought towards all those who are on the front lines to provide care, safety, essential supplies and logistical support. These people put themselves at risk of contagion to protect us. Let's stay at home to protect them.”
He noted that all can help in this crisis, even if it saving lives “ through the personal sacrifices we are all making right now whether it be by directly helping others or by staying at home.”
