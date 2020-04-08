Banks gear up for small business loan apllications

Following the federal and provincial governments’ announcements to provide financial relief to small businesses, banks are gearing up to process the wave of application requests coming their way.
The requests for government loans will be run through banks. The institutions were already going through a major adjustment period due to the COVID-19 crisis.
These unprecedented circumstances have forced Canadian businesses to face a wide range of challenges from the forced closures of non-essential businesses, to physical distancing limits, to enabling employees to work from home.
“We are preparing our small business team to start processing applications.” Senior Manager, Quebec Region, TD Small Business Banking, Pierre-Luc Grise told The Suburban. “We are working around the clock with our team to build the framework to process applications efficiently for our small business clients,” he explained.
The complete layout of the federal small business loan conditions has not yet been available to the banks. The provincial plan is being run through Investissement Québec with funding coming from the banks and guarantees from IQ to the banks. TD Bank Group Public Affairs Director Mathieu Beaudoin shared the federal small business loan terms that banks currently have at their disposal with The Suburban.
• A $40,000 interest-free (until December 31, 2022), government guaranteed loan to help you pay for operating costs that you’re not able to defer as a result of COVID-19.
• $10,000 (25%) of the $40,000 loan is eligible for complete forgiveness if $30,000 is fully repaid on or before December 31, 2022.
• If the loan cannot be repaid by December 31, 2022, it can be converted into a five-year term loan bearing an interest rate of 5%.
• The loan can be prepaid at any time.
Canadian banks are now on the front lines, helping their clients deal with an array of financial repercussions on a case by case basis. “We are in a war zone,” Grise said to The Suburban. “We are very transparent with our clients and our intentions are in the right place. We will ask for patience and understanding as we do our best to provide services.” he explained.
“At this moment, converting all clients to online banking as much as possible has become a major priority to help ensure the health and safety of our clients and staff members,” Beaudoin explained.
“We are not concerning ourselves with the competition during this unprecedented time; all financial institutions across the country will need to work progressively to deliver the programs to clients,” Grise explained.
When asked what would happen to small businesses who did not match the criteria for government funding, Grise told The Suburban that “We have a very open mind right now and there are a variety of ways that banks are working with clients to address their needs, including customized relief programs on a case-by-case basis for businesses, which may include payment deferrals on loans, lines of credit and access to additional working capital.”
