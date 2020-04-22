Authorities fear city’s subsidized housing could become a second infection vector

Based upon the growing numbers of seniors who were found to be sick, dead, and dying in overwhelmed senior care centers throughout the province, Québec’s Minister of Municipal Affairs recently announced that she expects certain measures will be taken to help protect thousands of poor and vulnerable seniors who presently live in subsidized housing units throughout the city. As of this week, city housing officials will begin to call and look in on each and every one of the city’s tenants to see how they’re doing, after which leases will be automatically renewed with no increases until next year.
“It’s nice to know that they’re thinking of us,” said local HLM resident Alana Ronald. “But I’m still waiting to see if they’re serious about doing anything to clean this place up...and I mean really clean it up!”
During an extensive telephone interview, Ronald told The Suburban that aside from a single notice taped to the building’s front door, “...the hallways are still dirty, and we’re still waiting for the cleaners to come mop the floors.” While she understands that it’s more than a little difficult to mop a hallway when people leave baby buggies and high chairs out in the hallway, Ronald is also worried about what poor women with few options must do to earn a living.
As both schools and daycares are closed, mothers must make arrangements with their neighbors so they can get to work, after which Ronald believes it’s just a matter of time before someone brings the bug home.“Before the epidemic, the building was fairly quiet, but now you can hear children playing all day,” she said.
While over 35 000 seniors live in assorted subsidized housing units throughout the province, statistics indicate that over 40% of the city’s subsidized tenants are over 75 years old with little more than a pension to help them make it through the month. However, while some of their tenants may be infected and sick at home, medical authorities still cannot inform housing officials as to who might be infected and living in their buildings. As of last week’s announcement, the minister admits that “...it’s difficult,” because no one will know if anyone’s sick until housing officials begin to do their own inquiries. “At this point, I feel like I’m on the Titanic, and that we’re only minutes away from the iceberg,” Ronald said.
However, according to the minister, only a few people with COVID are known to be living at home within the city’s buildings while housing managers are already working hard to keep buildings clean and safe for their tenants.
