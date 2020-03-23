Laval residents will have access to at-home screening for COVID-19 starting on Tuesday, March 24.
The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de Laval announced that the service is available to clients of all ages who are unable to come to the regular clinics in the community.
At this time, there are two COVID-19 screening clinics open in Laval and the at-home screening service is a third.
People who present signs or symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, cough, breathing difficulties – must call the special COVID-19 telephone line at 1 877-644-4545 (toll free). Depending on the results of this assessment, they will be referred to the right screening clinic or receive the service at home.
The telephone consultation service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can also help you:
if you have questions about your health or the health of a loved one; if you feel worried or anxious about COVID-19.
The CISSS is reminding the public that the prevention measures announced are the best ways to
avoid the spread of COVID-19: wash your hands for 15 to 20 seconds; cover your mouth and nose with your arm or a facial tissue when coughing or sneezing and discard the facial tissue in the garbage immediately; after having contact with respiratory secretions, wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol- based hand sanitizer.
For minor emergencies, you can book an appointment at one of Laval’s six super clinics.
To schedule an appointment online, go to the Appointment Scheduler at www.rvsq.gouv.qc.ca.
The addresses and hours of operation of clinics are available on the CISSS Laval website at www.lavalensante.com
For more information on COVID-19, consult the special section on COVID-19 at Québec.ca
