Multiple cell phone towers in the GMA extending from Montreal North to Laval have been set on fire in the past week by persons who police believe may be attempting to relieve the COVID-19 pandemic by eradicating emissions resonating from the towers that they believe to be the cause of the outbreak because of the false 5G conspiracy theories circulating on social media.
Two people in their mid-to-late 20s were arrested on May 5 in connection with two of the cell phone tower fires. All were 2G-4G towers which some wrongly believe may be linked to other viruses or diseases.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO); no scientific evidence exists that the 5G towers have any adverse effects on human health.
Beginning in Western Europe, the conspiracy theory evolved in multiple distortions as it made its way around the globe in a similar fashion to the “broken telephone” game.
Certain early suggestions made by a doctor in Belgium as well as an anonymous poster in France questioned the timing between the erection of 5G towers and the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, home to a significant number of 5G towers. Conspiracy theorists worldwide responded to the suggestions with mass posts.
Rumours continued to spread online as some celebrities jumped at the opportunity to gain attention by feeding off the trend.
