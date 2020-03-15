While Premier Legault has received much deserved credit for his handling of the corona crisis, the decision to ban visits from caregivers and children to residents of seniors residences has generated emotional opposition. The decision taken Friday afternoon was made because those over 80 have an almost 15% mortality rate from Covid-19.
Sunday saw an emotional demonstration outside the Maimonides facility in Cote St.Luc of dozens of children of the seniors within. Caregivers who have served some patients for years were not allowed in. In many cases adult children of residents were escorted put by security. Allan Farkas tearfully told CTV News when he was stopped from visiting his 95 year old father, “I don’t know if I’ll ever see him again.”
That feeling was exhibited by many in other residences. Heightened security rules have also become a problem in the West Island at places like Chateau Dollard. Legault did say on Sunday that, “there will obviously be exceptions if a relative is dying.”
But many are calling for loosening the new rules in a more comprehensive fashion. Nurses have said that there are simply not enough personnel without caregivers and relatives. Health professionals have also made the point that the loneliness sparked by these rules will have negative psychological consequences on long-term residents that could actually make them more susceptible to illnesses. Depression has physical consequences, and they ask that a more gentle balance be struck between psychological and physical needs of these seniors even in light of the corona crisis. Administrators of chronic-care facilities are asking for specific directions from the Health ministry.
