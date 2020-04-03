AJOI street outreach an essential service

During this time where many people are staying home in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many continue to go to work. Nurses, doctors, truck drivers, grocery and store personnel are all considered essential services during these uncertain times and their work is indispensable.
Another essential service needed, especially now, is “street outreach,” said Tania Charron, Executive Director of AJOI (Action Jeunesse Ouest de L’Ile) .
“The assistance we provide to young and vulnerable people is all the more relevant as it makes sense in these uncertain times,” said Charron in a released statement. “Our outreach workers are in the field and our priorities are as follows: to inform and raise awareness among the population, to give support to isolated people, and to work together with food banks to ensure the food security for people in our community.”
And due to the need for physical distancing, AJOI is working more digitally “to offer telephone and text support, we will soon have a chat platform to break the isolation and we are putting online sports activity content aimed at young people to encourage them to get moving and maintain good physical and mental health even during periods of confinement.”
The outreach workers will also continue to being “present in high-risk outdoor locations” all the while practicing the physical distancing but more importantly, being there for advice, a friend to talk to or to receive prevention materials like condoms or syringes.
Charron also lauded the work of all NGOs and social organizations stepping up to help across the island and province stating how they “ are demonstrating social innovation, workers are working in risky environments to help the most underprivileged, some are working overtime, and resources are redeveloping their environments to meet growing and changing needs.
“It goes without saying that now more than ever, community organizations are the social fabric essential to maintaining the overall health of individuals during this pandemic,” said Charron. “They are indispensable and valuable players for our communities.”
