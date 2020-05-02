AJOI secures chemical toilets to help homeless during COVID 19 outbreak

Since the coronavirus outbreak struck, representatives from AJOI (Action Jeunesse Ouest de L’Île) have been advocating for sufficient chemical toilets placed in the West Island so that area homeless will have a safe place to use the washroom and clean themselves.
This week, that request has been answered.
“This news comes after AJOI denounced three weeks ago the lack of sanitation facilities for homeless people in the WI during this time of pandemic,” said AJOI Executive Director Tania Charron.
“While chemical toilets with sinks had been installed downtown and in outlying areas like Lachine and Hochelaga, the WI was slow to obtain the same services.” The need was apparent, noted Charron as “AJOI outreach street workers are seeing outdoor areas where human excrement isaccumulating due to the lack of access to decent toilets as shops and restaurants are closed.”
With many public areas like parks and public buildings closed due to COVID 19, the staff at AJOI saw “more and more makeshift camps; many users live in precarious and inhumane conditions in solariums or backyard sheds belonging to their relatives who do not let them into their homes.”
Charron and her staff highlighted several areas where chemical toilets, equipped with wash basins, are needed: the underside of the Saine Anne-de-Bellevue bridge, the Sunnybrooke Train Station in Pierrefonds-Roxboro and the south side of the Valois tunnel. According to Charron, these areas had been used as “open toilets.
"Invisible homelessness is a real problem that has been documented for several years by our outreach street workers,” Charron said. “The pandemic we are currently experiencing exacerbates the living situations of the most vulnerable people. On average, AJOI receives one call per day from people experiencing homelessness in the WI; an increasing number of vulnerable people are being redirected downtown due to a lack of resources in the WI so AJOI is seeing more and more makeshift camps.”
AJOI has partnered up with RAPSIM ( Réseau d’aide aux personnes seules et itinérantes à Montréal) and the West Island Health Board so that people experiencing homelessness in the WI will now have access to chemical toilets with washbasins, a minimum in this time of pandemic where, let’s remember, not everyone fights on equal terms against an invisible enemy.
“In the context of a pandemic crisis, having access to a sink to wash one’s hands is a minimum to be provided to these people who are among the most vulnerable to the virus,” Charron said.
