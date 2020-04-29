Aid for business

The city is offering small-and medium-sized businesses loans of up to $50,000 from a fund totalling $4,270,800 as part of Quebec’s Emergency Assistance program. This assistance is intended to support eligible businesses that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and who need liquidity to maintain, consolidate or restart their operations.
It’s in addition to the measures in place to assist these companies, including deferring tax payments to September 1; a COVID-19 working capital loan of up to $100,000; and a moratorium on repayments for the Local Investment Funds (FLI) and Solidarity Funds (FLS) programmes.
Small- and medium-sized firms can also count on the support offered at all times by the city’s Economic Development Service, says executive committee vice chair Stéphane Boyer. "In these difficult times, providing support to our businesses is essential… That's why we're actively working with our partners on a stimulus package that will quickly stimulate the local economy through tools and programs tailored to each industry.” The city has also asked the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing to allow Laval to create a financial reserve to better support entrepreneurs.
To learn more about the terms and conditions of emergency assistance for small and medium-sized businesses in Laval visit lavaleconomique.com website. The city’s Economic Development Team can be reached at 450-978-5959 or at lavaleconomique@laval.ca.
