Agnieszka Aleszkiewicz : A Portrait in Courage

When West Island resident and nurse Agnieszka Aleszkiewicz leaves for work to go help patients at the CLSC Lac St. Louis in Pointe Claire, she leaves behind her three young sons.
“I wash my hands constantly,” Aleszkiewicz told The Suburban. She washes her hands after every patient, washes her working area and then washes her hands before the next patient. Repeat. Dozens of times a day.
And despite the spread of COVID 19, she goes to work everyday to ensure that testing gets done and patients in recovery from surgery can get their treatments.
Now, there is a staff member at the door triaging patients to make sure no one with COVID 19 symptoms such as dry cough, difficulty breathing and fever, can enter the premises as the vaccine clinic still remains open. Aleszkiewicz noted that there have been some cancellations but “we now have 15 minutes extra with every patient to talk about the coronavirus and to teach them affective ways to avoid it.”
Another change at the clinic involves physical distancing as patients are now in the room with Aleszkiewicz without family or friends present. “Our job is to teach people how to be self-sufficient and we are now doing more of that remotely through messaging and e-mails,” she said.
Recently, she taught a family member remotely how to change a dressing for a parent as the goal of the clinic now is “to help all the patients and to have room here and at the hospital in case of a rush of patients as we are dealing now with the great unknown.”
“This can be seen as a the calm before the storm so we are emptying the clinic and hospital in preparedness,” Aleszkiewicz said.
When asked if her sons, aged 3,5 and 7 worry about their brave mom going to work everyday, Aleszkiewicz said “that they don’t really know about it but my parents call me very often a little worried and I tell them that it comes with the job.”
She is very pleased with the way patients are treating her these days. “They are very appreciative of all front line workers and that makes us feel great for the hard work we are doing.”
Aleszkiewicz also had kudos for her colleagues and especially her superiors “who have been with us every step of the way.”
Some of her colleagues have been called into the city to work at the designated COVID 19 hospitals and asked if she would go, Aleszkiewicz did not even hesitate. “I have ER training and would go to help,” she said.
To her co-workers Aleszkiewicz said “we have positive vibes and we can do this. Everything is going to be okay!” To our readers, this Guardian Angel asks “to please stay home for everyone’s safety and don’t forget to wash your hands!”
