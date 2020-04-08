A social-distancing inspired “curbside photography” project for a cause

West Island entrepreneur and photographer Tina Wentzell set out on a mission to deliver memories to families during the COVID-19 crisis following an online trend that was nicknamed the “Front Steps Project”, where photographers take family portraits of their clients sitting or standing together on their front porch.
Wentzell was searching for a way to create a positive impact on the local community during the COVID-19 crisis while respecting precautionary measures when she stumbled upon the trend online. “I was looking for a positive spin-off and something fun to do.” she told The Suburban. “I found a no-contact way to make people feel like ‘Hey’ we are all in this together.”
According to Wentzell, she has been taking up to 12 bookings daily since the start of her project. “I make myself a route that makes sense to me and go from house to house taking photos of families on their doorstep.” Wentzell said. “It reminds me of the trend of family photos taken in front of homes during World War II.”
The money collected from the service will be donated to the West Island Community Shares solidarity fund. The minimum donation is set at $20 per family. “I am taking advantage of what I have to offer to do what I love while giving back to the community,” Wentzell explained to The Suburban.
Follow the trend online #thefrontstepsproject
