73 new cases overnight

There are now 411 cases of COVID-19 in Laval at the moment, an increase of 73 cases since yesterday, representing. In terms of the geographical distribution, cases are occurring across the territory, but, as can be expected, there is a higher number of cases in areas with a greater population density.
At hospitals and CHSLDs the numbers are increasing. As of April 2, there were 44 confirmed cases at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital (nearly doubling in one day) and one death; 26 at Centre d’hébergement Sainte-Dorothée, three deaths, and nine at CHSLD La Pinière with one death. CHSLD Fernand-Larocque has four cases. Duvernay, Saint-François and Saint-Vincent-de-Paul have the highest rate of cases.
