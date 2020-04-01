338 COVID-19 cases in Laval

There are now 338 cases of COVID-19 in Laval at the moment (77 per 100,000 residents), and in terms of the geographical distribution, cases are occurring across the territory, but, as can be expected, there is a higher number of cases in areas with a greater population density.
As of April 1, there were 23 confirmed cases at Cité-de-la-Santé hospital, 15 at Centre d’hébergement Sainte-Dorothée, three of whom died, and nine at CHSLD La Pinière with one death.
Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) says it, like all Quebec health and social services institutions during the COVID-19 crisis, faces a particular situation, especially when it comes to long-term care centres (CHSLD). “CHSLD remain fragile living environments. That's why our teams, as everywhere else in Quebec, are putting everything in place to protect our vulnerable seniors” reads a statement. “These actions are taken in a context of precariousness and the unknown. The next few days will be difficult and will bring their share of challenges, defeats and victories.”
All measures recommended by the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ) are applied in long-term care centres (CHSLD) in Laval. When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a CHSLD, the CISSS makes every effort to intervene quickly, to limit the spread and to protect vulnerable people and employees, including prevention and control teams, a program to support the autonomy of seniors, Santé publique and human resources are mobilizing to support staff and users. All visits are suspended in these institutions and those living there must isolate themselves and avoid non-essential outings.
As of today, the CISSS will update daily the number of COVID-19 cases in Laval on the lavalensante.com website.
