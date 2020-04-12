McGill student, Juliana Martin obtained her nursing licence last October and has been working at St-Mary’s hospital on an Orthopedic floor for the last few months. Since elective surgeries have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the floor has been temporarily converted into a designated COVID-19 unit.
In March, Martin began receiving daily e-mail updates highlighting new protocols and changes to the system. “It was a lot to grasp because I was not actually seeing everything that was going on daily.” she told The Suburban. “Getting all those e-mails made me worry about how I would adapt to all the new changes and made me worry that I was going into a war zone.” she explained.
“My mother was worried about my health and safety and she asked me to stay home and stop working for the time being.” Martin told The Suburban. “I decided to go anyway.” she said.
When asked about how she felt going into work, Martin told The Suburban that, “The environment is controlled and we are aware of the risks involved, we are in full gear and taking it day by day.”
According to Martin, the adjustments to the changes in her workplace have become a daily affair. “It feels like a new unit each day.” she said.
“We do everything we can to reduce the risk of contamination.” Martin told The Suburban. “For example, we try to reduce the intervals at which we go in and out of the patients’ rooms, spending more time per room visit to provide them with as many aspects of care possible in each visit.” she explained.
Martin was concerned about the effects that the changes in protocol had on her patients. “The visitation bans are very hard on the patients especially those who struggle with a language barrier.” she explained. “We do our best to make them as comfortable as possible, but it can be very hard on them.” she said.
