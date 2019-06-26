Yom Kippur War hero addresses Montreal community

Israeli Brigadier General (RET) Avigdor Kahalani, a hero of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, addressed the Montreal community last week at Côte St. Luc’s Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue.
Kahalani, who turned 75 three days before his Montreal appearance, was brought to Montreal by Suburban owner Amos Sochaczevski and his wife Judy.
The veteran, a highly decorated combat officer, told the community in a speech laced with humour and humility about his experiences defending Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, during which he received third-degree burns on 60 percent of his body following an attack on his tank and miraculously survived following numerous operations.
Kahalani also told of how, during the 1973 war as a tank commander, he and his forces confronted the Syrian army, which outnumbered the Israeli forces. Rabbi Reuben Poupko of Beth Israel Beth Aaron pointed out in his introduction that the veteran’s actions was a turning point in the war that resulted in Israel’s ultimate victory.
Kahalani urged the community to continue its staunch support for Israel, and told of how his father used to chant “America!”
“I’ll tell you something, America is in Israel. Here is Canada and over there is the United States. We have everything in our country. We’re strong enough, and every Jew in the world should know that we have a big wall in our country, and the wall has many stones... which protect the country.”
We asked Kahalani after his talk for his thoughts on the current state of the relationship between Israel and the United States, especially in light of the U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
“It’s the best, now, I salute Trump, he made the right decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and I hope many countries will follow,” he responded. “Now they’re going to develop a settlement in Trump’s name. I’m very happy about the relationship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.