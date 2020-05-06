Workers need a break

While marking national mental health week, Quebec’s largest health and social services workers union, the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN), is demanding that employers in the health and social services network give frontline workers a break.
“Whether in long-term care centres (CHSLDs), private seniors’ residences, hospitals or home care, personnel have been there from the beginning of the pandemic” reads a union statement.
“In recent days, more employers are announcing cancellation of time off and vacations for personnel, which is doing nothing but adding to the fatigue of work teams. To this, add the fact that for weeks, access to personal protective equipment has been problematic, which is accentuating the stress.”
The FSSS-CSN is reminding the population that at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the network was already in crisis, that of exhaustion and overwork of personnel. Two recent polls conducted by the Federation demonstrate that 74 percent of orderlies and 60 percent of home care assistants live with heightened psychological distress. “The current crisis can only aggravate the health of exhausted workers and solutions have to be taken quickly to allow workers catch their breath.”
Actions must be taken quickly to ensure the physical and psychological health of personnel, they say. “We need workers to stop the outbreaks in the long-term care centres, private residences and hospitals. The more time passes the more the morale of these teams is weakened. Not only are the levels of protection insufficient, we’re seeing daily changes to working conditions. We’re headed for trouble and it has to stop.”
