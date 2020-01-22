Winter carnivals in CSL, Hampstead

West end boroughs and municipalities are about to hold their respective winter carnivals and related events in the next month. Here are the times and places for the ones announced thus far.
• The Côte St. Luc Winter Carnival Valentine Dance, Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m., at the Aquatic and Community Centre, 5794 Parkhaven.
“Tickets are on sale at the ACC from 8 am to 9 pm daily,” the city announcement says. “Tickets are available for $50 each in advance. The dance has been consistently sold out, so buy your tickets early. There will be hot and cold hors d’oeuvres served at your table, catered full size buffet and sweet table by Blossom La Plaza. Guests may bring their own wine. Entertainment and music will be provided by the George Thomas Entertainment Group.”
For more information, call 514-485-6806, ext. 2200 or email recreation@cotesaintluc.org.
• The CSL Winter Carnival itself takes place Sunday, February 16 from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm at Trudeau Park. “Come early for a pancake breakfast sponsored by McDonald’s—Pierre Brunet Franchisee (while supplies last). And also: horse drawn carriage rides, taffy on snow, tobogganing on the hill, face painting and ice sculpture activities. Throughout the carnival we will be accepting donations for the Ronald McDonald House.”
• The Hampstead Winter Carnival takes place at Hampstead Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday Feb. 2. Activities include “tobogganing, dog sled and calèche rides, snowshoeing, snow sculpting and taffy on snow,” says the town announcement. “There will be giant inflatable games for the kids, and an outdoor hockey game. Indoor activities include face painting, and entertainment for the whole family. Come celebrate winter with a warm campfire, split pea soup, hot chocolate and crêpes to keep you warm.” Admission is $5.
