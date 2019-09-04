LaSalle Anglos, what do you need? Collective Community Services wants to know.
CCS Montreal has launched an anonymous survey for the borough's English-speaking community to identify their level of need for various social services. Between now and November 22, LaSalle’s English-speaking residents aged 16 and over are invited to identify services they see as having the most important impact on their quality of life. The questionnaire also includes questions about residents’ socioeconomic background and their awareness of, and access to, existing community services.
Recent census figures show 41 percent of LaSalle’s population identifies as English-speaking, with English-speakers in the borough more likely than their French-speaking neighbours to live in low-income situations, so the portrait resulting from this survey will yield vital information to community stakeholders and decision-makers as to the challenges faced by a significant part of the population.
The survey — available in both paper and online format on the CCS website–will be diffused with the help of local community organizations, and is part of CCS’ Enhancing Regional Community Capacity (ERCC) project, an initiative made possible by support from the recently-created Secretariat for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers as well as the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN).
For more information on how to access the survey visit www.ccs-montreal.org To complete the survey visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdWP7ixhUoTmDB9wvVaIuc1brbA_bq7w-Q6OnNqQMmljH4_xg/viewform
