Web page created to promote operating MoWest businesses

The Town of Montreal West and the Montreal West Merchants Association have collaborated to create a webpage to promote local businesses that are operating during the COVID-19 crisis, the town announced.
“One of our town’s strongest points is our sense of community," Mayor Beny Masella said. "More than ever before, we must come together and support our neighbours and local businesses. Buy local. Every gesture counts.”
The announcement points out that the list is "non-exhaustive" and it is recommended that the business to be frequented be phoned to make sure it is still open.
The website can be seen at montreal-west.ca/en/our-town/town-profile-history/buy-local/.
