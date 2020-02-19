Former CSL Mayor Robert Libman, an architectural consultant, told the Namur-Hippodrome public consultation that it must think way beyond the planned Hippodrome housing development toward a "feasible urban core" in the west end.
“The city’s plans are destined to fail if they don’t address the dysfunctional road network at the heart of the city around the Décarie interchange," he emphasized.
Libman currently works with developer Olymbec, which owns property in the vicinity of the Namur-Hippodrome sector.
"We have an opportunity to transform Montreal," his brief says. "It’s unthinkable to have so much untapped potential for economic development for the region. We have to get it right with a logical and realistic strategy, driven by a sustainable development vision but with a much larger view of the area."
Libman's brief says the Hippodrome area is "only a very small piece of the puzzle in central Montreal.
"At the heart of the Island of Montreal is the massive Canadian Pacific (CP) and Canadian National (CN) rail yards that occupy nearly 60 million square feet of real estate... an area 14 times larger than the Hippodrome site.... The presence of these areas ruptures the urban fabric of our city and results in an incoherent street grid that make traffic flow in this portion of the city dysfunctional and unbearable."
The former CSL Mayor cited numerous dead ends in the vicinity of the Décarie corridor and the still unlinked Cavendish Blvd. between CSL and St. Laurent.
Libman added that in light of the planned massive Royalmount (15/40) project "and all the other developments along the Décarie corridor, the city must react very quickly and develop a sustainable master plan and road reconfiguration for the entire area, along the western side of Decarie from the Metropolitain to Vezina. If not, traffic purgatory will be the result like nothing we’ve seen before."
As part of this effort, "it is time to work collaboratively with CN and CP towards the relocation of their respective rail yards off-island as has been done in many other urban centres in Canada as development pressures dictate....It is now time that this 60 million square-foot urban development void at the heart of the city be transformed as Montreal grapples with urban sprawl and more logical and sustainable transit solutions."
Libman's brief says freeing up these areas "would provide an extraordinary opportunity to develop the centre of our island... with modern, green sustainable development technologies and repair an irregular urban grid and road network that is long overdue."
