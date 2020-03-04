Fraud evolves, so stay vigilant!: That’s the theme of the 16th edition of Fraud Prevention Month as the RCMP, Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Montreal, Laval and Longueuil Police Services partner with the Bank of Canada to raise awareness of different types of fraud.
“Fraudulent schemes are constantly evolving, and every Quebecer must be careful in informing themselves and taking concrete steps to recognize them and be vigilant in protecting themselves effectively” reads a joint statement, adding that several prevention activities are planned to better equip the population, and the SQ and its partners will post messages on their respective social media about identity theft and fraud; romantic scams; urgent payment (phone fraud) scams, business fraud and counterfeit currency.
It is estimated that $5.3 million was lost in Quebec to identity fraud in 2019, and across Canada in 2018, there were 28 million victims affected by data breaches.
Fraud in 3D is a booklet developed as part of a collaboration between the Bank of Canada, the SQ and partners to raise awareness of the most common types of fraud. It invites the public to detect, denounce and deter all types of scams.
The Romance scam is the leading scam targeting seniors in Quebec last year, with cash losses estimated at $2.1 million. The fraudster creates fake profiles on social networking or online dating sites and shows an interest in developing a serious relationship. They then try to extract money through various schemes.
Although many specialized teams work daily to combat various types of fraud, vigilance remains the best way to counter fraudsters. Citizens need to be skeptical of overly-attractive offers, validate information and question the lure of a too-easy gain; these simple actions can save them trouble as fraudsters generally rely on ignorance, vulnerability of victims, sense of urgency, authority or speed to achieve their goals.
Fraud is a criminal offence and whether committed over the Internet, the phone or in person, it should be reported to police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre as soon as possible at 1-888-495-8501.
For more information, subscribe to the Twitter feed and Facebook pages of the SQ and other police departments.
To view Fraud in 3D visit www.bankofcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/fraud-3d.pdf
